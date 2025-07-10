Steadview Capital Management LLC Purchases 612,550 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,550 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 18.9% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Robinhood Markets worth $86,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Compass Point upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HOOD opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

