T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

