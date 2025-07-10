1,321 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $442.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $443.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.