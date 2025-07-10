Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

