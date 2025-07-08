Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Kathy Card Beckles Sells 326 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,676,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.