Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

