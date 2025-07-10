Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

