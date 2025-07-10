Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $360.00 to $371.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.37.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

