Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

