Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:WM opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

