Oppenheimer Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $260.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 37.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.