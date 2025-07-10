Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

