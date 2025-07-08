2,024 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

