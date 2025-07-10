Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

