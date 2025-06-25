Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after buying an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

