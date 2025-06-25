S.A. Mason LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

DBEF opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

