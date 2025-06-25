Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,616 shares of company stock worth $2,112,402. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

