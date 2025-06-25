Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 190.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

