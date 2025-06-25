Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.