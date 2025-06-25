Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 15,300 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

