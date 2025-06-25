Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $508.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.13 and its 200 day moving average is $545.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.