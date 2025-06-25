Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VB opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

