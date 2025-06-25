Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

