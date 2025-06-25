Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period.

SGOL opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

