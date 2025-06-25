Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,930,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE RHI opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.