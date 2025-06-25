Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 441,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

