Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.