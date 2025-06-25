Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.