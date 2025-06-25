RAM Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

