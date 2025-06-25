RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,346,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

