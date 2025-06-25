Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 909,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

