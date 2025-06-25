Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LRMR Q2 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 876,431 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 486,211 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 458,396 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

