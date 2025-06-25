Q2 EPS Forecast for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.