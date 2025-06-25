Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

AMED opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,970,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 838,295.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 192,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

