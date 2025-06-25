Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cibus Q2 Earnings

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cibus in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Hantman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cibus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a negative net margin of 5,784.87%.
Shares of CBUS stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Cibus has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
