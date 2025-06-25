32,394 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

