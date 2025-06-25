91,272 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. TD Securities reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

