5,896 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 366,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

