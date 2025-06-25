Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,675 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

