Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.