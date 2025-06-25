Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,366 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 436.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

