Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,936 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.20 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

