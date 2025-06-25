Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.