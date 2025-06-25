S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

