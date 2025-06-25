Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 895 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

