Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,811 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

