iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IUSV opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.