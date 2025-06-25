Field & Main Bank Sells 60 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.