Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,922.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,887.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,892.40. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,442.41 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.