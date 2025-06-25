EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.71 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.18). Approximately 6,598,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,072,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.16 ($0.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, March 31st.
EnQuest Price Performance
EnQuest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.73%.
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
